Trump Calls New York Times A “National Security Threat” After Reporting On His Ties To Jeffrey Epstein

President Trump unleashed a late-night attack on The New York Times on Monday, branding the newspaper “a serious threat to the national security of our nation” in a post on Truth Social.

“The Failing New York Times, and their lies and purposeful misrepresentations, is a serious threat to the National Security of our Nation,” Trump wrote just after midnight Monday. “Their Radical Left, Unhinged Behavior, writing FAKE Articles and Opinions in a never ending way, must be dealt with and stopped. THEY ARE A TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! Thank you for you [sic] attention to this matter. PRESIDENT DJT.”

While Trump did not specify what prompted the post, the remarks came days after the Times published an in-depth investigation examining Trump’s past social relationship with the late financier and convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein. The report found no evidence that Trump was involved in Epstein’s trafficking crimes but detailed close social ties between the two men during the 1990s.

The president’s comments represent the latest salvo in his long-running and often incendiary feud with the Times, which he has repeatedly accused of spreading falsehoods and acting as a political adversary rather than a news organization. Throughout his political career, Trump has frequently labeled critical media outlets as “fake news” and “enemies of the people.”

The Times report landed amid renewed public scrutiny of Epstein following the Justice Department’s release this week of another batch of documents tied to the case. Among the newly disclosed materials was a January 8, 2020, email reviewed by Manhattan federal prosecutors, which stated that Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet at least eight times during the mid-1990s, according to flight records examined ahead of the prosecution of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The email, however, provided no indication that Trump was aware of Epstein’s abuse of women and girls — some as young as 14 — nor did it allege any wrongdoing by the president.

