IRS CEO Says Americans Could See “Biggest Tax Refund Ever” in 2026

The Trump administration is doubling down on its promise of sweeping tax relief, with the newly appointed CEO of the Internal Revenue Service predicting the largest tax refund season in U.S. history. The claim, if realized, would put thousands of dollars back into the pockets of most American families.

“We should expect exactly what the president said, as always happens,” Frank Bisignano, the first-ever CEO of the IRS and currently commissioner of the Social Security Administration, said during an appearance on Mornings with Maria. “The great leadership of the Treasury secretary has positioned us to be able to deliver in a whole bunch of ways for America.”

Bisignano confirmed that major refunds are expected next year, echoing Trump’s end-of-year address last week in which the president forecast “the largest tax refund season of all time.” Trump said many families could see annual savings ranging from $11,000 to $20,000 under the administration’s sweeping tax overhaul.

“You’re going to look at probably 94%-plus of middle-class Americans getting a boost — your tax rates coming down and getting the benefit going forward,” he said.

He also underscored one of the administration’s most politically potent promises: eliminating federal taxes on Social Security benefits.

“You’ll see all our Social Security recipients getting up to a $6,000 benefit as [Trump] committed to the benefits of Social Security not being taxed,” he said. “It will be the biggest refunds that we’ve ever seen, and it’s all because of the president’s leadership and the Treasury secretary’s work under ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ which is unparalleled.”

Bisignano also highlighted the rollout of so-called “Trump accounts,” a new savings initiative for children that he described as transformational. The accounts are set to begin accepting contributions on July 4, 2026.

“It’s one of the most amazing pieces of tax work ever done,” Bisignano said. “If you think about it, $1,000 today will be worth $500,000 at age 60.”

Senior economic officials across the administration have reinforced the message in recent days as Americans continue to voice frustration over high prices and affordability pressures, even as inflation shows signs of cooling.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said last week that the refund cycle will be unprecedented in scale.

“We are going to see the biggest refund cycle ever in the history of America,” Hassett said on Varney & Co. “People are going to get massive refund checks. The numbers are striking.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent put a dollar figure on the projections, saying the administration expects between $100 billion and $150 billion in refunds to flow directly to households in the first quarter alone.

“There are going to be substantial refunds to working American households,” Bessent said. “That money is going straight into Americans’ pockets.”

