Chuck “Shomer Yishmoel” Schumer Posts Worst Approval Rating of Any Major U.S. Leader

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has sunk to the bottom of America’s political approval rankings, posting the worst rating of any major U.S. leader as voters vent growing frustration with Washington, party leadership, and the direction of the country.

According to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday, just 28% of Americans approve of Schumer’s job performance, the lowest score among 13 prominent political figures surveyed. The result places the 75-year-old New York Democrat below President Donald Trump, congressional leaders of both parties, and nearly every top national official measured.

Schumer’s collapse is being driven not only by Republican opposition, but by a stunning erosion of support within his own party. Only 39% of Democrats now approve of his leadership, down sharply from 76% just two years ago. A majority of Democrats, 56%, now disapprove of him.

“Schumer’s rating among his own party has worsened markedly,” Gallup noted, calling the drop one of the most dramatic internal-party declines recorded in the survey.

The numbers land as Schumer faces mounting pressure from left-wing Democrats who accuse him of weak leadership during the record-breaking government shutdown and of failing to extract concessions from President Trump and Republicans. Some progressive activists and lawmakers have openly called for him to step aside, arguing the party needs more aggressive leadership heading into the midterms.

The bleak national picture extends well beyond Schumer. Just 17% of Americans approve of Congress as a whole, and only 24% say they are satisfied with the direction of the country. 74% say they are dissatisfied.

President Trump posted a 36% approval rating in the same poll — low, but still notably higher than Schumer’s. Trump remains deeply polarized, with 89% of Republicans approving of his performance and just 3% of Democrats doing so. Vice President JD Vance fared similarly, with a 39% overall approval rating powered by overwhelming GOP support and near-total Democratic opposition.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, also a New York Democrat, performed better than Schumer but still poorly overall, earning 37% approval. Jeffries benefited from significantly stronger Democratic backing, 64%, underscoring the depth of Schumer’s problems within his own base.

Only two figures surveyed by Gallup cleared the 40% approval mark: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Most cabinet officials, congressional leaders, and even the chief justice of the Supreme Court remain underwater with voters.

“After enduring the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history amid persistent affordability concerns, Americans are closing out the year with a bleak view of the country, its leaders and the economy,” Gallup said.

A Siena College poll last month showed Schumer’s approval among New York voters at its lowest level in more than two decades, with a majority of voters in deep-blue New York viewing him unfavorably, an alarming sign for a senator long considered politically untouchable in his home state.

Schumer’s office brushed off the findings. A spokesman said Democrats ended the year “on their front foot” and argued Schumer remains focused on protecting healthcare and lowering costs.

