ARRESTED: Australian Man Who Praised Sydney Massacre: Shocking Cache Found In His Home

A resident of Perth, Australia, was arrested on Tuesday after posting messages supporting the Bondi Beach massacre.

An Australian court in Perth on Wednesday filed charges against 39-year-old Martin Glynn for racial harassment and possession of prohibited weapons after six rifles, about 4,000 rounds of ammunition, a list of components for preparing explosive devices, and Hamas and Hezbollah flags were discovered in his home.

The police also found handwritten notebooks labeled ‘Ideology, views, ideas and insights,’ which contained extremist views about Jews and Nazi ideology.

The arrest followed a disturbing post Glynn published on social media in which he expressed support for the perpetrators of the massacre at a Chanukah event on Bondi Beach in Sydney, where 15 Jews were murdered.

WA Police said that Glynn also has a Palestinian flag outside his home, which distressed his neighbors, and they found images of attempts to make a smoke grenade bomb on his phone.

The investigation began after a member of the Jewish community came across Glyn’s Instagram post, understood its severity, and reported it to the authorities. “A community member recognized that something was not right and contacted the police,” said Rita Saffioti, the deputy premier of Western Australia.

At a court hearing held today, Glynn claimed that he was “preparing for doomsday” and that the materials found in his home were intended for lighting fires, not for making bombs. Judge Benjamin Tyers rejected his claims and ruled that “publishing comments that support the massacre of innocent civilians is unacceptable.”

Glynn, a former mining worker, does not have a criminal record and has a legal gun license. He was denied bail and a further hearing in his case was scheduled for February 3.

Magistrate Ben Tyers said that the “boxes and boxes” of ammunition and weapons stowed around the house was of “considerable concern”.

“It is appalling that, in the wake of Bondi, anyone would say anything that supports, in any way, the actions of a horrific, vile, criminal terrorist act,” Western Australia’s police minister, Reece Whitby, told reporters on Wednesday.

“Words are dangerous. Words have potential to lead to catastrophic outcomes … anyone that says anything remotely intimidatory, suggestive of violence needs to be acted on very quickly.”

