Florida Man Charged After Feds Find Weapons, Explosives and Nazi Propaganda

Federal authorities have charged a 20-year-old Florida man after uncovering a cache of weapons, explosives materials, Nazi propaganda, and evidence of plans for a racially motivated act of mass violence.

A federal grand jury has indicted Lucas Alexander Temple, 20, of Sarasota, Florida, on charges of possessing an unregistered sawed-off shotgun with an obliterated serial number, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Monday. Temple faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

The indictment follows a November 20 search of Temple’s home by federal agents, which prosecutors say revealed far more than illegal weapons. According to court filings, investigators found evidence that Temple had been actively planning a “racially motivated act of violence.”

Among the items seized were pipe bombs, multiple firearms, ammunition, a pressure cooker, instructional literature on manufacturing explosives, and a written plan detailing his intentions, the Justice Department said.

Agents also discovered Nazi materials, memorabilia connected to prior mass shootings, and a large flag bearing the symbol of the Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi extremist group.

“The Atomwaffen Division is a U.S.-based racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist group,” the Justice Department said in a statement. “Its targets have included racial minorities, the Jewish community, the LGBTQ community, the U.S. government, journalists, and critical infrastructure.”

Atomwaffen has been linked by federal authorities to multiple plots and killings in the United States and abroad and is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous white supremacist networks to emerge in recent years. The group promotes accelerationist ideology, advocating violence to hasten the collapse of society.

Prosecutors did not disclose specific targets allegedly named in Temple’s writings, but officials described the materials recovered as indicating a credible and imminent threat.

