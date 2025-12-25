Jewish Branding Agency M/OTG Ranked Among “Best Redesigns Of 2025” In Global Competition

In a rare moment of global recognition for a branding and marketing agency rooted in the Orthodox Jewish business world, M/OTG, with offices in Brooklyn NY and Israel, has been ranked #3 in DIELINE’s “10 Best Redesigns of 2025” for its rebrand and packaging redesign of Flaum, the century-old Brooklyn kosher deli brand. Flaum’s redesign was listed alongside internationally recognized names, including Domino’s Pizza and others.

For Isaac Eidlisz, the founder of M/OTG (originally Media OTG), the milestone represents more than a design headline. Eidlisz launched the agency in 2006 with a clear mission: to raise the level of marketing and branding within the Orthodox community. Over the last decades, the agency has served household brands in the Jewish world such as Kedem, Mehadrin, Golden Flow in the food industry as well as other well-known Jewish businesses across multiple sectors.

Just over a year ago, M/OTG acquired FlipTheWorld agency and brought renowned Jewish brand strategist and designer Yaniv Vaknin, along with his team, into M/OTG. From day one, their shared mission was clear: elevate Orthodox brand-building to a global standard, help Jewish-owned businesses compete with the same confidence and quality as the biggest brands in the world and create a real Kiddush Hashem through world-class work that can stand on a universal stage. One year later, this DIELINE recognition is a tangible sign that they’ve done exactly that.

Eidlisz himself called the recognition “a Kiddush Hashem,” reflecting what it means to see a Jewish-owned agency acknowledged on one of the design and packaging world’s most influential global platforms.

The Flaum Rebrand Story

Flaum wasn’t lacking quality as a product. The challenge was recognition.

Over time, the brand expanded into six product categories with more than 45 packaging variants, and the old system struggled to stand out consistently on crowded shelves. M/OTG’s redesign aimed to make Flaum instantly recognizable, reclaiming brand visibility that had been diluted as product names became more dominant than the brand itself.

Vaknin describes the strategy in simple terms that any business owner can understand. Every packaging redesign must deliver three fundamentals: Distinction. Identification.

Memorability.

“In simple terms,” Vaknin explained, “if you close your eyes and you can’t picture the brand clearly, you don’t truly own recognition in the customer’s mind. The world can picture Coca-Cola instantly because those three ingredients are built into its DNA. Flaum didn’t have that before, so we designed a system that could finally be seen, remembered, and recognized at speed.”

M/OTG built a cohesive system designed to be seen instantly, remembered easily, and scaled confidently across the full product range, while still respecting Flaum’s legacy as a fifth-generation brand founded in 1918.

The business impact

The redesign also required courage. Flaum’s CEO Hershy Greenhut publicly acknowledged that the shift was a leap of faith and said it delivered measurable results. “We’ve seen a significant increase in sales since the rebrand launched,” Greenhut stated.

And beyond sales, the business outcome showed up in a way that any brand owner will recognize as rare: retailers weren’t just accepting the new packaging but they were actively pushing for it. Greenhut told the team that stores were reaching out asking for products to fill shelves, noting that the new packaging didn’t just sell Flaum, it elevated the visual look of entire deli sections, in a world where shelf space is notoriously hard to win.

In Greenhut’s words, boldness was the move: “That doesn’t happen by playing it safe.”

DIELINE highlighted the Flaum transformation multiple times throughout 2025, culminating in the Top 10 recognition. Industry leaders took notice too, with Max Ottignon of London-based Ragged Edge highlighting Flaum as a top pick and praising the “uncompromising brand-first approach.”

Bigger than one brand

For M/OTG, the moment signals something larger: agencies rooted in niche communities can compete globally when the work is executed at a world-class level.

For Vaknin, the moment carries personal meaning. “I’ve spent 17 years focused exclusively in brand identity design, but the bigger redesign happened in my own life over 20 years ago when I transitioned from secular to Chassidish,” he said. “I come from a commercial

fashion-and-design background, with mentorship from some of the world’s leading brand thinkers, and I’ve worked hard to merge that into who I am today. Being ranked #3 on The Dieline is a Kiddush Hashem moment for us at M/OTG and a reminder that Yidden can lead at the highest level on a global stage.”

And according to Vaknin, this is only the beginning: “we are just getting started.”

M/OTG says it is currently completing additional major identity and packaging redesigns for iconic Jewish kosher brands, expected to be revealed in the coming months.

For more information about M/OTG and its work, visit motg.com.