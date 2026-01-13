Two Edmonton Men Charged Over Online Threats Against Jewish Community

Canadian authorities have charged two Edmonton-area men in separate cases for allegedly posting online threats against the Jewish community in December.

The Edmonton Police Service said Monday that Amjad Jaradat, 31, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with uttering threats after allegedly posting messages on social media that threatened harm against Jews.

According to police, the posts were first identified on Dec. 17 by the Niagara Regional Police Service, which alerted Edmonton authorities after determining the content appeared to originate from the Edmonton area. Jaradat has since relocated to Saskatoon and was released under a series of strict court-ordered conditions.

Those conditions include a prohibition on possessing weapons or firearms, a ban on coming within 100 meters of any Jewish house of worship, community center, Jewish community event or rallies related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and house confinement except for work or medical emergencies. He is also barred from possessing internet-capable electronic devices, except as required for employment or limited social media use.

“Whether online or in person, hate has no place in our society, and we will continue to investigate these incidents to the fullest extent,” Edmonton Police Chief Warren Driechel said in a statement.

In a separate case announced the same day, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Esteban Pavez, 35, was arrested and charged on Dec. 20 for threats against Jews. The RCMP said Pavez had been sharing extremist views and comments targeting the Jewish community, following an online investigation conducted by an Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in Alberta.

