AGAIN: Trump Urges Iranians to Continue Protests, Warns Crackdown Officials Will “Pay a Very Big Price”

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his call for Iranians to continue protesting against their government, urging demonstrators to take control of state institutions and document the identities of those involved in violent crackdowns.

Speaking during a speech in Detroit that was largely focused on the US economy, Trump returned to comments he had first made earlier in the day in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said he has been receiving conflicting reports regarding the number of protesters killed by Iranian authorities. “But I say save their names because they’ll pay a very big price,” he warned.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The president announced that he has canceled all meetings with Iranian officials “until the senseless killing of protesters stops,” repeating a statement from his earlier Truth Social post. He again addressed Iranian demonstrators directly, telling them that “help is on its way.”

Trump also referenced an announcement he made the previous day, stating that he imposed a 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran. Details on how such a policy would be enforced remain unclear.

“Make Iran great again. It was a great country until these monsters came in and took it over, and [now] it’s all very fragile. [It] would have happened to us if I didn’t win this election,” Trump claimed.

Prior to the speech, Trump was asked by a reporter whether the United States has advised its allies to evacuate Iran. He responded bluntly: “They should get out. It’s a good idea.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)