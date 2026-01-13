Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

AGAIN: Trump Urges Iranians to Continue Protests, Warns Crackdown Officials Will “Pay a Very Big Price”

President Donald Trump speaks at the Detroit Economic Club, Jan. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his call for Iranians to continue protesting against their government, urging demonstrators to take control of state institutions and document the identities of those involved in violent crackdowns.

Speaking during a speech in Detroit that was largely focused on the US economy, Trump returned to comments he had first made earlier in the day in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said he has been receiving conflicting reports regarding the number of protesters killed by Iranian authorities. “But I say save their names because they’ll pay a very big price,” he warned.

The president announced that he has canceled all meetings with Iranian officials “until the senseless killing of protesters stops,” repeating a statement from his earlier Truth Social post. He again addressed Iranian demonstrators directly, telling them that “help is on its way.”

Trump also referenced an announcement he made the previous day, stating that he imposed a 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran. Details on how such a policy would be enforced remain unclear.

“Make Iran great again. It was a great country until these monsters came in and took it over, and [now] it’s all very fragile. [It] would have happened to us if I didn’t win this election,” Trump claimed.

Prior to the speech, Trump was asked by a reporter whether the United States has advised its allies to evacuate Iran. He responded bluntly: “They should get out. It’s a good idea.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 President Trump Cancels Talks With Iran, Tells Protestors “Help Is On The Way” As Death Toll Soars

🚨 DEVELOPING: Near Modi’in Illit: Yeshiva Bochur Swept Away in Flash Flood; Major Search Effort Underway

NYC’s Largest-Ever Nurses Strike Enters Second Day, 15,000 Walk Out Across Major Hospitals

Eric Adams Launches $NYC Token to “Combat Antisemitism” — As Alleged Rugpull Nets Nearly $1 Million

Frightening Implications: Bedouins Dressed As IDF Soldiers Rob Store Near Chevron

“Instead Of Circumcision, Cut The Throat:” Argentine Medical Resident Suspended For Antisemitism

🚨 SHOCK REPORT: At Least 12,000 Dead In Iran; Largest Mass Killing In Iran’s Modern History

Storm In Israel Continues: Major Flooding, Trees Collapse, Snow In Gush Etzion

Billionaire Bill Ackman Makes $10,000 Donation to ICE Agent Fund After Minneapolis Shooting

GEARING UP: U.S. Military Plans Against Iran Enter “Advanced Stages” as Protests Rage