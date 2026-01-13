WHAT A JOKE: NY Gov. Hochul Proposes “25 Foot Ban” on Protests Near Synagogues Amid Rising Antisemitism [VIDEO]

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced new proposed measures aimed at protecting synagogues and other houses of worship from demonstrations, citing a sharp rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia across the state.

Speaking during her annual State of the State address in Albany, Hochul said stronger action is needed to safeguard religious institutions.

“In 2026, we’ll take new steps to protect our houses of worship against the rising tide of antisemitism and Islamophobia. New York has already invested $131 million to better secure these sacred places, but clearly, more must be done,” Hochul said.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The governor referenced a recent incident in Queens as an example of what she described as unacceptable behavior.

“Just last week, protesters led pro-Hamas chants outside a synagogue in Kew Gardens Hills. That’s not free expression. That’s harassment, and targeting a Jewish community in this way is antisemitism,” she said.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Hochul then outlined a proposal that would restrict demonstrations in close proximity to religious sites.

“That’s why I’m proposing a ban on protests within 25 feet of the property line at houses of worship — so those who simply want to pray can do so without fear or harassment,” Hochul said.

The proposal is expected to generate significant debate as lawmakers consider how to balance public safety, religious freedom, and protest rights.

YWN readers should take a tape measure and see how far 25 feet is from your local Shul, and see how “safe” this major “25 foot ban” is.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)