HISTORIC: Chabad Rabbinic Delegation Received at the Home of the Satmar Rebbe in Williamsburg [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

On the night of 24 Teves, the yahrtzeit of the Alter Rebbe, the Baal HaTanya and Shulchan Aruch, a delegation of rabbonim and mashpi’im from Chabad-Lubavitch was received at the residence of the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, HaRav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum.

The visit took place on the day marking the Yartzheit of the Alter Rebbe, to whom the Satmar Rebbe is a direct descendant, generation after generation. During his divrei kodesh this past Shabbos, the Rebbe referenced teachings brought by the Yismach Moshe in the name of the holy Tanya.

In his youth, the Satmar Rebbe merited participating in several farbrengens with the Rebbe during the years 5724 and 5725. The Rebbe’s chief gabbai, Reb Moshe Friedman, has related on multiple occasions that the Rebbe studies regularly the works of his great-grandfather, including Sefer HaTanya, Likkutei Torah, and Torah Or.

The Satmar Rebbe expressed great admiration upon hearing that during the five-week period between Yud-Tes Kislev, the Chag HaGeulah, and the yahrtzeit of 24 Teves, nearly twenty thousand copies of HaTanya HaShalem were sold in Williamsburg, Boro Park, Monroe, Monsey, and surrounding communities. This is in addition to approximately sixty thousand copies of HaTanya HaShalem that have been sold worldwide since its publication.

Also present at the gathering was the Rebbe’s son, HaRav Yaakov Ber Teitelbaum, Av Beis Din of Siget in Boro Park, son-in-law of HaRav Tzvi Hirsch Meislish, Av Beis Din of Shophron Williamsburg, one of the foremost talmidim of the Satmar Rebbe, HaRav Yoel Teitelbaum ZT’L, author of the Divrei Yoel. He was entrusted by the Rebbe with serving as the primary writer and editor of the Rebbe’s divrei Torah.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Members of the Chabad delegation included:

HaRav Yaakov Leib Alttein, among the writers and arrangers of the Rebbe’s sichos, a member of the Vaad LeHafatzas Sichos, editor of volumes in the Likkutei Sichos series, a member of the Vaad Hanachos HaTemimim, founder of the Heichal Menachem institutions in Boro Park, Rav and mara d’asra of Kehillas Beis Menachem in Boro Park, editor-in-chief of the publications BaOr HaChassidus and Heichal HaBaal Shem Tov, editor-in-chief of the Chassidus Mevo’eres Institute, and publisher of the annotated Tanya, including the Tanya Mahadura Kama prepared under the Rebbe’s directive;

HaRav Dovid Moshe Meislish, editor-in-chief of the expanded editions of the seforim and responsa of the Tzemach Tzedek published by Kehos, Av Beis Din of Shophron Boro Park, rosh kollelim dedicated to the study of Chassidus, Rav and mashpia at Heichal Menachem Boro Park, and a member of the Chassidus Mevo’eres Institute;

HaRav Chaim Shaul Brook, director of the Vaad Hanachos B’Lashon HaKodesh and head of the HaTanya HaShalem Institute for the past twenty years;

HaRav Yisroel Shimon Klamenson, among the writers and arrangers of the Rebbe’s teachings and one of the senior editors of the Vaad Hanachos B’Lashon HaKodesh;

HaRav Yisroel Yonasan Zilberstrom, a member of the editorial staff of the Vaad Hanachos B’Lashon HaKodesh and the HaTanya HaShalem Institute.

Order your personal copy of the new Tanya HaSholeim

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)