Hamas Heads to Cairo as Talks Turn to Gaza’s Political Endgame

A Hamas delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya has arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian mediators aimed at advancing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, the terrorist group said in a statement.

The discussions are expected to focus on several politically fraught issues that would shape Gaza’s postwar trajectory: reopening the Rafah Border Crossing, further withdrawals of Israeli forces, and the creation of an independent Palestinian technocratic commission to which Hamas has pledged to cede governing authority in the Strip.

The Cairo meetings underscore the delicate transition from battlefield pauses to governance questions — a shift that has repeatedly tested previous ceasefire efforts.

Hamas said its delegation would also meet with “leaders of Palestinian factions and forces” to discuss developments not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank, signaling an attempt to project unity amid competing claims to postwar authority.

Egypt has positioned itself as the central broker in the next phase, building on weeks of shuttle diplomacy that included senior officials from the Palestinian Authority. PA Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh and intelligence chief Majed Faraj met with Egyptian mediators last week, according to officials familiar with the discussions, to explore how the ceasefire might evolve into a new administrative framework for Gaza.

At stake is whether the current truce can be converted into a durable political arrangement that balances Israeli security demands, Hamas’ stated willingness to step back from formal governance, and the Palestinian Authority’s long-standing push to reassert control over the enclave.

For now, negotiators are returning to familiar ground in Cairo, where the success of the second phase will hinge on resolving who ultimately governs Gaza once the ceasefire’s terms expand.

