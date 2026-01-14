PHOTOS: 2,800 Donors Unite With Bonei Olam, Raise Over $1.75 Million to Help Flatbush Couples Facing Infertility

An extraordinary outpouring of generosity was witnessed earlier this month as 2,800 donors joined together with Bonei Olam to raise more than $1.75 million in support of Flatbush couples struggling with infertility.

The powerful fundraising event was held on January 6 at Bison and Bourbon, bringing together community members who rallied around a shared mission to help couples realize their dream of building a family.

Bonei Olam, which has long been at the forefront of assisting families with fertility challenges, said the funds raised will go directly toward medical treatments, guidance, and emotional support for local couples in need.