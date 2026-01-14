Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

German Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Arson Attack on Synagogue

German police have arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of attempting to set fire to a synagogue in the city of Giessen, in what authorities believe may have been an antisemitic attack, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred outside the Beith-Jaakov Synagogue, where security camera footage reportedly shows a man wearing a black backpack raising his arm in what appeared to be a Nazi salute before igniting a stack of cardboard boxes placed against the building. The suspect then walked away from the scene, German media reported.

The fire damaged the entrance to the synagogue but did not spread further. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday and appeared to have acted alone. Authorities said the motive remains under investigation, though antisemitism is being examined as a possible factor.

Jewish leaders said the incident reflects a broader pattern of attacks on Jewish institutions across Europe and beyond. Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the European Jewish Association, said the attempted arson fits a troubling trend.

“There is no doubt that this was an antisemitic attack, following the same pattern of synagogue attacks we have seen over the past two years,” Margolin wrote on social media. He said that 21 synagogues have been set on fire during that period and that many others have been targeted.

Margolin called on political leaders and authorities to strengthen security measures to ensure the safety of Jewish institutions.

German police said the investigation is ongoing and that further details will be released as they become available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

U.S. Envoy Announces Launch of Phase Two of Trump Plan to End Gaza War, Despite Hostage Still in Captivity

Iranian Security Forces Deliberately Blinding Protesters By Aiming For Their Eyes

Iran Says It’s “Fully Ready” with Expanded Missile Arsenal as U.S. Military Shifts in the Gulf

Israel Presses Mediators, U.S. in Push to Recover Body of Final Hostage Held in Gaza

Argentina Wildfire Sparks Antisemitic Conspiracy Storm After Court Cites Human Cause

🚨U.S. Base Personnel In Qatar To Evacuate; Wing Of Zion Leaves Israel

Iranian To Israeli Media: “They Shot People In Front Of Children; Piled Bodies At The Mall”

🚨 Israeli, Arab Officials Urge Trump to Hold Off on Major Iran Strikes as Regime Stability Remains Unclear

Prosecutor Who Led Minnesota Fraud Probe Leaves DOJ Over ICE Shooting Clash

BIZARRE: Far-Left NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Trump Exchange Regular, Friendly Text Messages