WATCH: Jewish Billionaire Robert Kraft Unveils Superbowl Ad To Raise Awareness About Jew-Hatred

As the Super Bowl returns to center stage this weekend, Jewish billionaire Robert Kraft is using the country’s largest television platform to press a political and cultural message: confronting antisemitism, especially among young people.

Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance Against Hate previewed its 2026 Super Bowl commercial ahead of its scheduled airing during Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The ad centers on a Jewish student walking through a school hallway who discovers a note on his backpack reading “dirty Jew.” A Black student notices the slur, covers it with a blue square sticker, and tells him, “Do not listen to that. I know how it feels.”

The commercial closes with stark statistics: “Two in three Jewish teens have experienced antisemitism,” it says, urging viewers to “share the blue square and show you care.”

The spot is part of a broader, $15 million national campaign aimed at raising awareness of what organizers describe as a surge in anti-Jewish hostility, particularly among younger Americans. The campaign argues that while Generation Z is three times more likely to witness antisemitism, members of that cohort are also nearly twice as likely to dismiss it as a serious problem.

Founded by Kraft in 2019, the Blue Square Alliance launched its signature blue square campaign in 2023, framing it as a simple public symbol of solidarity. The organization says the initiative highlights that Jews are disproportionately targeted in religiously motivated hate crimes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)