“Crossed A Red Line”: France, Italy, Austria Demand UN Official’s Resignation For Calling Israel “Enemy Of Humanity”

A growing chorus of European governments and international watchdogs is demanding the removal of Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, after remarks calling Israel a “common enemy of humanity” at an Al Jazeera forum.

During the discussion, Albanese condemned Western governments for maintaining diplomatic and arms relationships with Israel and accused the international community of complicity through inaction during the two-year Israel-Hamas war.

“The fact that most of the media in the Western world has been amplifying … the genocidal narrative is a challenge,” she said. “But at the same time, here also lies the opportunity.”

She argued that international law had been “stabbed in the heart” and claimed humanity now faces “a common enemy,” describing respect for fundamental freedoms as “the last peaceful toolbox that we have to gain our freedom.”

Italy’s Vice President of the Council of Ministers, Antonio Tajani said that her “behaviors, statements, and initiatives are not appropriate for the position she holds within a body of peace and guarantee such as the United Nations.”

Austria’s foreign minister, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, warned that such rhetoric “undermines the impartiality and highest standards that the role of a UN representative requires.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced that Paris will formally demand Albanese’s resignation at the upcoming session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on February 23.

Barrot told lawmakers that Albanese’s remarks “target not the Israeli government, whose policies can be criticized, but Israel as a people and as a nation, which is absolutely unacceptable.” He said her statements “add to a long list of scandalous positions,” including comments that appeared to justify the October 7 Hamas attack, references to a “Jewish lobby,” and making comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany.

“She presents herself as a UN independent expert,” Barrot added, “yet she is neither an expert nor independent — she is a political activist who stirs up hate speech and undermines the cause of the Palestinian people that she claims to defend.”

Facing mounting criticism, Albanese has rejected accusations of antisemitism. She has accused her critics of failing to condemn Israel with equal force and said her remarks were taken out of context.

