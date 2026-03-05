President Trump Ousts Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary, Taps Sen. Markwayne Mullin For The Job

President Donald Trump has fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, ending a tumultuous year-long tenure defined by a government shutdown and a series of fatal enforcement incidents that triggered a national firestorm.

The President announced he will nominate Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to lead the department.

The move marks the first major Cabinet shakeup of Trump’s second term. It follows months of mounting pressure from both sides of the aisle for Noem to step down following a string of controversies that left the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a state of paralysis.

Noem’s departure comes just days after a grueling appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where she was grilled over her handling of “aggressive” immigration enforcement operations. The scrutiny centered on the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during a protest in Minneapolis, and the shooting of Marimar Martinez in Chicago.

During her testimony, Noem refused to retract earlier statements labeling the victims as “domestic terrorists,” a claim that federal investigators later debunked.

“She has abjectly failed in her responsibility,” said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) in a statement leading up to the firing. “ICE’s actions are not making us safer; they are bringing fear and violence to our streets under the direction of Secretary Noem.”

Beyond the enforcement controversies, Noem has presided over a month-long DHS shutdown after budget negotiations stalled in Congress. Lawmakers had increasingly tied agency funding to demands for greater oversight and body-worn cameras for federal agents—concessions Noem and the White House had initially resisted.

In choosing Sen. Markwayne Mullin, President Trump is turning to a loyalist with deep ties to the MAGA movement and a background in both business and the military. Mullin, a former MMA fighter and plumber who has served in the Senate since 2023, has been a vocal defender of the administration’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” reconciliation package.

Key Facts about Markwayne Mullin:

Current Role: Junior U.S. Senator from Oklahoma.

Background: Former U.S. Representative (2013–2023) and business owner.

Stance on DHS: Mullin has been a staunch advocate for mandatory funding for Border Patrol and ICE, recently arguing that Democrats could not “defund” agents due to existing reconciliation measures.

Approach to Oversight: While Mullin has expressed openness to body cameras for agents, he has remained firm against “unmasking” federal officers, citing concerns over doxing and harassment.

The replacement of Noem with Mullin is seen as an attempt to stabilize the department and secure a smoother path for the President’s mass deportation agenda. While Noem had become a lightning rod for criticism, Mullin’s status as a sitting Senator may help navigate the fractured relationship between DHS and Capitol Hill—though his confirmation is expected to face fierce opposition from Senate Democrats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)