Trump Unloads on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, Alex Jones: “Nut Jobs,” “Losers,” and “Low IQs”

President Donald Trump unleashed a scorching personal attack Thursday on four high-profile right-wing figures who have broken with him over the Iran war, branding Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as “NUT JOBS” with “Low IQs” who will say anything for attention.

“They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” Trump wrote in a nearly 500-word Truth Social broadside — one of the most savage public attacks he has directed at allies-turned-critics in recent memory.

Trump was withering on each target. Carlson, he said, is a “hand flailing fool” who never recovered from being fired by Fox News and should “see a good psychiatrist.” Kelly he dismissed by resurrecting their infamous 2016 debate clash. Owens he mocked over her unfounded claims about French First Lady Brigitte Macron — adding that Macron is “far more beautiful” than Owens, “in fact, it’s not even close.” Jones he branded simply “Bankrupt,” jabbing at the Infowars host’s financial collapse following defamation judgments over his Sandy Hook hoax claims.

The president accused all four of opposing his Iran policy not out of conviction but out of hunger for clicks and “free and cheap publicity,” and charged that CNN and the New York Times were gleefully amplifying their criticism for the first time in their careers.

“They’re not ‘MAGA,’ they’re losers,” Trump declared, “just trying to latch on to MAGA.”

“MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons,” he wrote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)