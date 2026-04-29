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🚨 TERROR IN GOLDERS GREEN: 2 Jews Injured, 1 Seriously; Shomrim Volunteers Prevent Massacre

Scene of the incident.

A shocking stabbing attack shook Golders Green in London on Wednesday afternoon when a knife-wielding assailant ran along the main street, attempting to stab visibly Chareidi pedestrians.

The attacker reportedly lay in wait near a local shul and then lunged at two passing Chareidi men. Both victims sustained stab wounds and received urgent medical treatment at the scene from Hatzalah volunteers. According to the latest update, one of the victims is in serious condition, while the other is reported to be stable.

A far more serious disaster was averted thanks to the swift and courageous response of Shomrim volunteers.  After spotting the terrorist running with a knife, the volunteers rushed him without hesitation and managed to subdue him on the ground, risking their own lives.

According to reports, the volunteers held the suspect until police arrived and arrested him using a taser. The attacker reportedly suffered a heart attack following the taser intervention. As of now, authorities have not released the suspect’s identity.

The incident comes amid a broader pattern of attacks targeting Jewish communities across the United Kingdom, particularly in London. In recent months, there has been a surge in antisemitic incidents, including physical assaults, vandalism, and arson attacks.

Just weeks ago, four Hatzola ambulances were destroyed in an arson attack in Golders Green.

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

  1. Anti-Semite [sorry not anti-semite, just anti-Israel] Starmer and co cannot shake off their responsibility for these types of attacks with constant criticizen of Israel trying to defend themself from constant terror attacks.

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