NYC IN DECLINE: Jetblue Bails On Newark, LaGuardia, Heads For Sunnier Skies In Southern Florida

JetBlue Airways will close its flight attendant base at Newark Liberty International Airport and its technical operations bases at Newark and New York’s LaGuardia Airport this fall, scaling back its New York-area footprint as it shifts resources to a fast-growing operation in South Florida.

The Queens-based carrier confirmed the moves to CNBC on Wednesday. JetBlue said no employees will lose their jobs as a result and that affected workers will be able to bid for other positions or transfer to different bases across its network.

The airline stressed that it will keep flying to both Newark and LaGuardia. The closures affect crew and maintenance bases, not passenger service.

The retrenchment is part of a broader push to cut costs and build up Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where JetBlue is now the top carrier. The airline moved into the No. 1 spot after Spirit Airlines, the South Florida-based discounter, collapsed and shut down in early May. JetBlue has since added dozens of routes out of Fort Lauderdale, many of them overlapping with Spirit’s former network.

Alongside the base closures, JetBlue said it is making what it called targeted schedule adjustments, ending seasonal service between Newark and Los Angeles and between Newark and Las Vegas. The Las Vegas flights stopped on June 10, and the Los Angeles route is set to run through early next year before ending. The airline said the freed-up capacity will support growth in Fort Lauderdale, including new lie-flat Mint business class flights to the West Coast. JetBlue plans to launch Fort Lauderdale to San Diego service on Nov. 19 and to add more Mint flights this winter to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

JetBlue has spent years trimming weaker routes and cutting costs as it tries to return to steady profitability. Its last profitable quarter came two years ago. Earlier this year, the airline said it would slow hiring, cut capacity and raise fares to offset rising jet fuel costs, which have climbed amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Executives have repeatedly pointed to the high cost of operating at New York-area airports, particularly LaGuardia. “We are much, much smaller at LaGuardia than we were four years ago because it’s a $40 airport for us,” JetBlue President Marty St. George said at a JPMorgan industry conference in March, referring to the airport’s per-passenger fee. “The fountain is really pretty, but I think people would rather have low fares than a really nice fountain,” he added, referencing the 25-foot water feature in LaGuardia’s revamped Terminal B.

JetBlue held about 13 percent of airline seats across five airports in the New York metropolitan area, including Newark, LaGuardia and its home base at John F. Kennedy International Airport, at the end of 2025, according to its annual report.

The pullback at Newark also reflects a shifting partnership with United Airlines. Under that arrangement, United is set to return to JFK next year using JetBlue slots, while JetBlue picks up additional slot timings at Newark. The airline had once expected Newark to grow as part of that tie-up.

JetBlue is still investing in the New York market as it tries to attract higher-spending travelers. It opened its first airport lounge, called BlueHouse, at JFK in December 2025, and a second is expected to open at Boston Logan International Airport this summer.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)