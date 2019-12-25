Menorah Fire In Montreal Destroys Home [PHOTOS]





A home was totally destroyed in Montreal from a fire on Monday night. The cause of the fire at the home of Parc Avenue was an unattended menorah.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

This is the fourth fire YWN is reporting this Chanukah involving an unattended Menorah. The first on was on Norwood Avenue in Manchester (UK).

The second one was in Queens on 173rd Street.

The third and fourth fires were in Yerushalayim.

YWN NOTES: Entire families have literally been KILLED due to unattended Menorahs. Please read this Halachic Analysis regarding extinguishing your Menorah before leaving your homes.







