Cuomo Wants New York To Take Another Look At High-Speed Rail

The governor proposed Thursday a study to look into what it would take to bring high-speed rail to New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing bringing together outside experts to look at the state’s past reports on high-speed rail and come up with a new plan. The Democrat’s idea was released Thursday as part of the governor’s 2020 State of the State agenda.
The Democrat says previous plans over the last two decades have long said high-speed rail projects would take decades and prove unaffordable in New York.
The governor says most of New York’s population lives along the Amtrak’s Empire Corridor through New York City, Albany and Buffalo, and those those lines often average 51 miles per hour. He has said that makes travel on them the “slowest method available for New Yorkers.”
(AP)
Not going to happen.
These type of things always need federal funding and there is no way Trump will agree to pour money into NYS the way elected officials there treat him
A faster than AMTRAK line connecting New York City with Toronto and Montreal is probably affordable. It doesn’t have to go at speeds approaching airplanes, as long as it is somewhat faster than driving or taking a bus. Geography dictates that the route would have to pass through the major cities upstate. It might also be possible to run overnight trains that leave New York City in the late evening and arrive in Toronto and Montreal first thing in the morning.