“No to Apartheid” – Israeli Left Protest in Tel Aviv Against Trump’s Peace Plan





Israelis on the left side of the political spectrum demonstrated in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square on Motzei Shabbos against the "Deal of the Century," in a march and rally organized by the Peace Now organization.

Decrying the peace plan for allowing Israel to unilaterally annex the Jordan Valley and settlements in Judea and Samaria, the protestors chanted “Peace plan, not annexation deal” and “Annexation is a disaster, no peace, no security.”

The protestors bore signs stating “no to apartheid” and “no to transfer” – the inclusion of several Arab-Israeli towns in a potential Palestinian state.

“This isn’t a peace plan, it’s not even a plan,” said MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz). It’s a proposal for annexation, transfer and a recipe for violence and apartheid.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas announced on Saturday that he is cutting all ties with Israel and the US due to his opposition to the “Deal of the Century, including security coordination with Israel.

“We have informed the Israelis and Americans of this decision through two letters,” Abbas said in a speech in Cairo at an Arab League meeting.

“I will never accept this solution,” Abbas said. “I will not have it recorded in my history that I have sold Jerusalem.”

The Arab League issued a statement denouncing Trump’s peace plan as “unfair to the Palestinians.”

הפגנה הערב בתל אביב נגד עסקת המאה תחת הכותרת"הסכם שלום,לא עסקת סיפוח" pic.twitter.com/ib7dLoTjt8 — sami abed alhamed سامي عبد الحميد (@samiaah10) February 1, 2020

