Hamas Terrorist Attacks And Wounds Israeli Prison Guard





A Hamas terrorist imprisoned in Ofer Prison near Jerusalem attacked and wounded a prison guard on Monday morning, the Israel Prison Service stated.

The prison guard was lightly wounded in the attack and was evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

The prisoner is a security prisoner affiliated with Hamas who is being held at Ofer Prison until his trial is completed.

“The prison guards and combat soldiers of the Prison Service are prepared to deal with every scenario and threat involving the security prisoners and will use harsh measures against any threat or injury to the staff,” the Prison Service asserted.

