New Investigation Opened Against Health Minister Litzman





Israel Police have been conducting a new investigation against Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) in the past two months, a Kan 11 news report stated on Motzei Shabbos.

According to the report, the investigation is being conducted against Litzman and other figures for suspected fraud and breach of trust. The report added that the police wanted to initiate an investigation four months ago, but Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit only gave his approval to the anti-corruption unit Lahav 433 to begin an investigation two months ago.

If the investigation corroborates the suspicions against Litzman, the Attorney General’s decision about two other cases against Litzman may be delayed.

The other cases involve allegations of Litzman interfering with having an alleged child molester extradited to Australia to face trial as well as using his influence to allow a restaurant to remain open despite not meeting governmental standards.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







