Israel’s Supreme Court Overturns Decision to Ban Terror Supporting MK, Yigal Amir Party from Knesset





Israel’s Supreme Court overturned the Central Election Committee’s decision to disqualify Joint Arab List MK Heba Yazbak (Balad) from running in the upcoming elections on March 2.

In a narrow 5-4 ruling, the court said that although Yazbak’s public statements supporting terrorism against Israel were inappropriate, they didn’t justify disqualifying her.

The Central Elections Committee voted 27-7 last month to disqualify Yazbak for her statements supporting terrorists, including Samir Kuntar who killed a four-year-old girl in Nahariya in 1979 by smashing her head on rocks after shooting her father, Danny Haran, in front of her.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked responded with fury at the overturning of the ban of Yazbak, saying: “The Supreme Court approved a supporter of terrorism.”

It should be noted that the two judges appointed by Shaked while she was justice minister, Dovid Mintz and Yosef Elron, voted to uphold the committee’s ban of Yazbak while the two judges appointed by former justice minister Tzipi Livni, Menachem Mazuz and Anat Baron, voted to overturn the decision to ban Yazbak.

“The Supreme Court spits in the faces of bereaved families and approves the terror supporter Hiba Yazbak from the terror-supporting party – the Joint Arab List,” Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) said.

“This is the same court that approved Hanin Zoabi and the successors of Azmi Bishara, who is still wanted for questioning for severe security crimes against the state of Israel,” Levin continued. “This is a sign of profound moral failings of the Supreme Court justices.”

The Supreme Court also overturned the committee’s decision to ban the Mishpat Tzedek (Fair Trial) party headed by Rabin assassin Yigal Amir’s wife, Larissa Trimbobler-Amir, from running in the upcoming elections.

