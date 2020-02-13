HEAR IT: Rabbi Berland On Tape From Prison: “Break Their Bones, Put It On The Hotline”





New recordings obtained by police investigators revealing how Eliezer Berland, the leader of Shuvu Banim who was arrested on Sunday along with his associates, tried to intimidate people with physical violence, were aired on Channel 12 News on Wednesday evening.

Berland is heard talking with the Shuvu Banim chief of operations Aharon Schwartz (Oren Amit) on one of the recordings, instructing him to use violence against two people.

The conversation was recorded when Berland was in police custody in Tzalmon prison following his extradition to Israel after fleeing the country due to criminal charges against him for assaulting women.

Read the conversation below (with censorship of incriminating details):

Berland: “So now you need to carry out a cheirem on…”

Schwartz: “Yes…”

Berland: “It’s forbidden to go anywhere near [them]. So now – right now – make a recording.”

Schwartz: “Yes…”

Berland: “That’s it’s forbidden for anyone to go anywhere near [so and so] and everyone is permitted to break their bones because they’re transgressing ‘skilah, seraifah, hereg and chenek’ every second. Make a recording!”

Schwartz: “Okay, so one minute, I’m connecting it to the [Shuvu Banim] hotline. I should put it on the hotline?”

Berland: “Put it on the hotline. Yes! It’s best to put it on the hotline! There’s nothing better than the hotline!”

Schwartz: “Good. This is a very sharp message! We’ll put it on the hotline!”

Berland: “Sharp…’to beat them’…what? What could happen? They’ll leave me here another ten years? I already got used to it. I’m prepared to be here for even another 100 years! They won’t go to the police to complain about me. Maybe, maybe…they’ll go to the police to complain against me that I beat people so we’ll take care of him also!”

(YWN Israel[ Desk – Jerusalem)