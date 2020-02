The condition IDF soldier who was seriously injured in the ramming attack in Jerusalem two weeks ago continues to make improvements.

Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem tells the media that he has been released from the ICU and transferred into a neurosurgery department at the hospital.

As YWn reported, the soldier is Ori Hamond, a lone soldier from San Diego who made aliyah last year and joined the IDF in November.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)