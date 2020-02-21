Berland: “Send Me $20,000 Within An Hour And You’ll Be Richer Than Leviev” [LISTEN TO IT]





Eliezer Berland, who was arrested last week on charges of exploitation, money laundering and tax evasion, is heard telling his assistant, who was also arrested, to ask for $20,000 from someone who requested a bracha from him for wealth, on a new recording revealed on Thursday on Chareidim10.

“Yechezkel Shraga ben Chaya wants great wealth,” the assistant is heard saying.

“Yechezkel Shraga ben Chaya should donate $20,000,” Berland responds. “You’ll be zohech to enormous wealth. You’ll be zocheh to be wealthier than Rothschild, than Lev Leviev, than Gutnick. You’ll be zocheh to wealth that was never seen in the world. Hashem will bring down all the wealth through you. You’ll be the channel of abundance to the whole world like Yosef Hatzadik.”

“Transfer me $20,000 within an hour – Hashem is with you.”

יחזקאל שרגא בן חיה תתרום 20 אלף דולר, אתה תזכה לעשירות ענקית, אתה תזכה להיות הכי חסין, יותר מרוטשילד, יותר מלב לבייב, יותר מגוטניק, אתה תזכה לכזה עשירות שלא היה בעולם, השם יוריד את כל העשירות דרכך, השם מוכן להוריד את כל העשירות דרכך ואתה תהיה צינור השפע לכל העולם, כמו יוסף הצדיק ‘המשביר לכל הארץ’.

“אתה תראה, יחזקאל שרגא בן חיה, אתה תראה כאלה ניסים שלא היה מזמן בריאת העולם.

“השבוע זה שבוע של ניסים של נפלאות, אתה תראה כזה שפע שלא היה מבריאת העולם, שלא היה מבריאת העולם, אתה תהיה הכי עשיר בדור, הכי עשיר מכל הדורות, אתה תזכה לכל השפע, השם עימך”.

ואז מגיע התכלס: “עכשיו תעביר לי תוך שעה עשרים אלף דולר, ליובל, תוך שעה, השם איתך”.

