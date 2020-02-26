WATCH LIVE 8:00PM – Democratic Debate





Bernie Sanders prepared to face a new wave of attacks from his presidential rivals as Democrats met again on the debate stage Tuesday night, perhaps their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight.

Almost all of the six other candidates set to debate in South Carolina went after Sanders in the hours leading up to the 8 p.m. EST affair.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, highlighted Sanders’ call for a government-financed health care system as an example of his “polarization.” Former Vice President Joe Biden accused Sanders of trying to undermine President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection. And former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg assailed Sanders’ record on gun control.







