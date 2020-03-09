A Message From Chai Lifeline Concerning the Coronavirus





Dear Friend,

As a leading global health support network, Chai Lifeline’s top priority is always the safety and wellbeing of its clients, as well as the greater community. In light of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe, including the very regions Chai Lifeline serves, we wanted to share the following information from the CDC and other health officials, as well as preventive measures we can all take to help ensure your safety and the safety of others.

The coronavirus spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Though there are currently no specific treatments for the coronavirus, the following precautions are recommended:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Most people with the virus do not require any specific treatment.

• Contact your healthcare professional if you exhibit symptoms associated with the virus (fever, cough or shortness of breath). Call ahead before going to your doctor.

• If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of the coronavirus, contact your healthcare professional or local health department.

We encourage you to visit the Center for Disease Control website for up-to-date and reliable information.

From the vantage point of mental health and crisis management, it is important to consider ‘trauma inoculation’ or steps that each of us can take to prevent our anxiety and worry from turning into fear and panic. Panic is infectious and can ripple through our families and create an atmosphere of dread, particularly among children. Rabbi Dr. Dovid Fox, director of interventions & community education at Project Chai, the crisis intervention, trauma, and bereavement department of Chai Lifeline, has published the following guidelines on how to talk to your child about the coronavirus.

As many of us prepare to celebrate Purim with family and friends, please be extra vigilant and consider those who may be at greater risk of developing serious coronavirus illness—the elderly and people of all ages with underlying health conditions. May Hashem protect us all and may all those impacted have a speedy recovery.

Wishing you a joyous and healthy Purim!

