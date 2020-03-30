Why Did Bnei Brak Police Fail To Act When Peleg Gathered For A Mass Levaya?





Hundreds of Peleg members participated on Motzei Shabbos in the funeral of Rav Tzvi Shenker, z’tl, the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Bais Dovid of Bnei Brak, who passed away on Erev Shabbos at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah at the age of 80.

Although the Israeli government has banned gatherings of over 10 people at funerals, police did nothing to stop the crowding at the levaya of Rav Shenker, who was one of the leaders of the Peleg faction.

A police source said that normally thousands of people would have shown up at the funeral, which means that most people refrained from attending the event.

A Bnei Brak resident told Ynet that “there are dozens of cops here not doing anything. … This is total chaos, a real disaster. This whole procession shows a total lack of control.”

הלווית אחד מרבני הפלג הירושלמי בבני ברק. אין מילים pic.twitter.com/55ALSnB4ia — יאיר שרקי (@yaircherki) March 28, 2020

Other residents said that although the police were present at the levaya, they didn’t detain anyone, issues fines or make other attempts to stop the crowd.

A ZAKA ambulance was used to transport the niftar but the organization stated that that they did not approve of the crowd that gathered at the levaya. “I want to clarify that the mass levaya in Bnei Brak contrary to Health Ministry directives is not affiliated with ZAKA,” ZAKA head Yehudah Meshi Zahav stated.

“We work together with the government authorities as our Gedoli HaDor have instructed us. The coronavirus does not differentiate between sectors; it harms everyone. It is unfortunate that there is a community that does not adhere [to directives] and endangers others. Pikuach nefesh docheh hakol!”

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan stated on Sunday morning: “The holding of a mass funeral in Bnei Brak is a very serious event life-endangering event that harms the community! I demand that Israel Police strictly enforce Health Ministry directives in all sectors throughout Israel without any exceptions.”

“I called for an urgent discussion today with the police command regarding enforcement in the Chareidi community. The vast majority of the Chareidi community understands and adheres to the Health Ministry’s guidelines. The police must do whatever is necessary to prevent extreme factions of the community from the endangering the life of the public.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







