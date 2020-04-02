MAILBAG: Open Letter to Relatives of Corona Patients





Dear Fellow Relatives of Corona Patients,

I am reaching out to you not as a medical professional but as the daughter of a beloved father who is now on a ventilator in the ICU. My father had a temperature for a little over a week. His coughing wasn’t bad – but it did get stronger when he was on the phone. He had no trouble breathing – but he was weak. So so weak.

We later found out that the severe weakness (especially when coupled with fever) can be a sign of infection. My mother kept saying, “At least he has no breathing issues.” That’s what so many people think… until it could be too late, chas v’Shalom.

We begged my mother to take him to get tested but the doctors they were consulting over the phone insisted that if he was able to breathe well, there was no need for concern.

And then he fell. Baruch Hashem that happened, because when the doctors heard that, they insisted that he go to the ER immediately.

We thought he’d get some fluids through IV and be sent home soon afterward. But the lung x-ray revealed a severe case of double pneumonia – even though he’d been breathing well! They gave him oxygen which was increased throughout the night but it wasn’t enough. By the next night, my father needed to be intubated because his lungs had been badly damaged.

One of the worst aspects of this mageifah is that the patients need to suffer alone in the hospital, with no one to advocate for them or keep them company during this frightening time. Many people have expressed that they are reluctant to go to the hospital because if their time comes, chas v’Shalom, they don’t want to leave this world alone. That is a very serious concern.

But please don’t avoid getting the facts because you’re afraid that your loved one will be admitted to the hospital. Get the necessary tests and x-rays. Then you can decide on a plan of action. Perhaps your relative can receive the life-saving meds – or even IV – at home.

Even if a person needs to be intubated, many people do come off the ventilators with the help of Hashem – but the chances of recovery are much higher if they get intubated in time.

If you have a relative who is suffering with severe weakness or fever from corona, I beg you: Don’t wait to check it out in a medical facility!

May all our dear cholim have a refuah sheleimah!

