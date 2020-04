A 74-year old man was critically injured on Wednesday morning when his paraglider crashed into the Kinneret.

Rescue services arrived at the scene and the man was pulled from the water by a police boat.

MDA paramedics treated him at the scene and evacuated him to Poriya Hospital in Tiverya. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly later.

An MDA spokesperson said that the man had apparently fainted while gliding.

