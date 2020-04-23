“Make It Count” with Bnos Agudath Israel’s Virtual Sefiras HaOmer Program





“Welcome, welcome, welcome. . .”

So begins the cheerful greeting for Bnos Agudath Israel’s “Make It Count.” Anticipation is in the air as Bnos welcomes all girls to its brand new exciting and interactive virtual Sefiras HaOmer program.

Beginning now, girls are invited to call the Make It Count phone line at 641-715-3800, access code 806845#. Once on the line, they can be a part of all the fun and inspiration:

-Listen to a daily halacha about shmiras halashon come alive with examples.

-Hear an exciting story relevant to the halachos.

-Take a short “quiz” on the halacha. Girls who know the right answer (hint: they all will!) can leave a message on the hotline with their name and city to enter a raffle. And here’s the best part: The next day, callers can hear the list of girls who submitted the correct answer!

-Enter contests and activities. To help apply the lessons to real life, listeners can draw a picture about what they learned and send it in via text or email. Or they can write a short story or scenario as an example. At the end of sefirah, Make It Count will be publishing a newsletter with the best of the submissions!

The program is designed to encourage and motivate the girls to be active participants. Why?

First, Sefiras HaOmer is ALWAYS a time for growth and reflection as we journey towards receiving the Torah on Shavuos. This year, as Klal Yisroel and the entire world is in crisis, it’s especially important to give our girls (and ourselves!) the power and zechus of shmiras halashon.

Second, as always, Bnos is here to support our girls and provide fun with a purpose. With our children out of school, the need for extra-curricular learning is more crucial than ever. Make It Count helps fill that void and keep our girls connected.

Through activities, stories, and contests, Make It Count will give the girls the tools to “tweak what they speak.” As we count Sefiras HaOmer this year, our children will Make It Count for themselves and Klal Yisroel!

Don’t miss another day! To join Make It Count, call 641-715-3800, access code 806845#. For comments or suggestions, email Mrs. Chana Baila Hass at [email protected].







