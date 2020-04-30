He Saw His Brother In A Dream In Gan Eden With His Father The Day He Was Hospitalized





Following the levaya of Harav Yaakov Kolodetsky, z’tl, of Bnei Brak, who passed away from the coronavirus on Tuesday night, his brother, Harav Yitzchak Kolodetsky, the son-in-law of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, told the niftar’s sons about a disturbing dream he had the month before.

Harav Yitzchak told his nephews that on the day Harav Yaakov was hospitalized, he had a dream that night during which he saw his father, Harav Shachne Kolodetsky, z’tl, together with his brother, Rav Yaakov, sitting together around a table in Gan Eden.

During the dream, he also saw his father embrace his son as if to welcome him to Gan Eden.

Harav Yitzchak didn’t reveal the dream to anyone at the time for understandable reasons.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







