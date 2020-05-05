Manchester: Non-Jew To Secular Jewish Neighbor: “Let Them Pray!”





Like all frum Jews around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, the frum community in Manchester has been davening in improvised minyanim on porches, in yards, gardens and courtyards.

One location in particular where minyanim are being held in the safest way possible, according to all regulations, is the apartment complex opposite the central Machzieki HaDas shul in the Salford neighborhood, where the mispallelim each daven from their own courtyard, as can be seen in the video below.

One of the residents told B’Chadrei Charedim: “The minyanim have been held like this since before Pesach. There’s one secular Jewish resident in the area who is particularly disgruntled by the davening. One day he yelled at us to stop because it bothers him.”

“Suddenly a non-Jewish neighbor came outside and yelled at him to calm down, adding that the prayers are very beautiful and she’s very moved by them. The secular Jew went back into his house and never yelled at us again.”

One of the frum neighbors, a well-known Rebbitzen, brought a large bouquet of flowers to the non-Jewish neighbor to show the community’s gratitude for her standing up to the neighbor and her kind words.

