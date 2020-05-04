READ THE LIST: Cuomo Releases Measures For NY Areas To Hit Before Reopening





New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will reopen on a regional basis, and he outlined four metrics that will help decide if a region is ready to reopen:

Number of new infections The capacity of health care systems Diagnostic testing capacity Have a contact tracing system in place

Cuomo said New York regions will follow US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for when to begin reopening. They are:

There must be a 14 days of decline in total hospitalizations and deaths on a 3-day rolling average.

A region can’t have more than 15 new cases or 5 deaths on a 3-day rolling average.

A region must have fewer than 2 new Covid-19 patients for every 100,000 residents.

Regions must have at least 30% of hospital beds total and ICU beds open — “in case you have a surge,” he said.

Hospitals must have at least 90 days worth of personal protective equipment stockpiled.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said different regions of the state are allowed to reopen based on their own analysis of the facts.

He urged local leaders to start planning the reopening now and to consider some factors.

“Do you have a health care system in place? Is your health system ready? Can your hospitals handle it? Do you have testing in place? Do you have tracing in place? Have you talked to businesses about how they’re going to reopen?” Cuomo said.

He also noted that while governments and residents have done “tremendous work,” they must continue to remain cautious.

“We have to remain vigilant and smart and confident going forward,” the governor said.

