Flatbush: Ambulance Overturns On Ocean Parkway [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





An ambulance overturned while responding to an emergency in Flatbush, Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 6:30AM on Ocean Parkway and Avenue I.

The ambulance belongs to “RCA”, a private ambulance company located in New York City.

Thankfully, there were only minor injuries reported, and there were no patients in the ambulance at the time.

It is unknown if the ambulance was responding to an emergency at the time, but photos and video below show the light of the ambulance flashing the entire time.

