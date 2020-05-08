Harav Dovid Lev, Z’l, Of Ashdod Passes Away From The Coronavirus





Harav Dovid Lev, z’l, of Ashdod passed away from the coronavirus on Thursday at the age of 87.

Rav Lev, a Gerrer chassid, was born in Jerusalem and moved with his family as a child to Ireland, where he became a professional engineer. Later, he used his knowledge in Eretz Yisrael, designing several batei Medrash including the Belz Beis Medrash in Jerusalem.

Rav Lev was one of the founders of the Gerrer community in Ashdod at the bidding of the Lez Simcha who asked him to find a solution for the housing problem in the Chareidi community.

Rav Lev was known to always have a happy disposition and spent most of his time immersed in learning. Later in life he lost both his son and daughter but accepted the din with ahava.

Yehi zichro baruch.

