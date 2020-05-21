Israel: 1669 Cases, 279 Deaths, Israel Celebrates Yom Yerushalayim





Like Wednesday morning, Israel’s Health Ministry failed to provide updated data on the number of coronavirus infections and fatalities on Thursday morning.

As Israel’s economy opens up, the government also approved the reopening of museums but no hands-on activities or exhibits are allowed and each person entering the museum must be allowed 15 square meters of space.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announced on Wednesday that he has approved the return of 400 foreign workers to Israel for work in nursing homes or the homes of the elderly or disabled. The workers, who have been stranded abroad due to coronavirus travel restrictions and closed borders will be required to self-quarantine in Israel for 14 days before beginning work.

Also on Wednesday, El Al announced that it is extending its freeze on flights until June 20.

Israel is preparing on Thursday to celebrate Yom Yerushalayim on Thursday night and Friday to mark the 53rd anniversary of the capital city’s reunification.

Various events to mark the day are taking place, including a vehicular convoy from the Teddy Stadium parking lot through Jerusalem, including the Knesset and around the gates of the Old City to the Kosel.

There will also be a parade or “human chain” embracing Yerushalayim encircling most of the Old City gates that will begin at Gan Teddy. The event requires pre-registration and will adhere to social distancing regulations.

An event with about 450 people will take place at the Kosel plaza about 7 p.m. This event also required pre-registration.

