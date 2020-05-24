ROCKET MAN APPEARS: North Korean Leader Appears For First Time In 3 Weeks





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in over three weeks Saturday, hosting a military meeting, according to state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The agency also released images of Kim speaking from behind a large desk to an audience of men in military uniforms.

Kim had been out of the public eye for weeks before reappearing to mark the opening of a fertilizer factory on May 1, prompting rumors about his health and possible surgery.

