Sanzer Rebbe Suffers Mild Heart Attack; To Undergo Catherization This Evening





The Sanzer Rebbe was hospitalized on Monday in Laniado Hospital in Netanya after suffering a mild heart attack.

The Rebbe, a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael, is fully conscious. He underwent a series of tests and is receiving treatment in the cardiology ward.

The Rebbe, 67, has confined himself to his home throughout the past two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to his chassidim, the Rebbe has been in great tzaar in the past two months due to the death of several of his chassidim in the United States from COVID-19 and the serious condition of other chassidim hospitalized after contracting the virus.

The chassidim believe that the Rebbe’s tzaar caused his heart attack. Those close to him said that since Purim, he has barely smiled, according to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report. Even when he sat shiva for his mother on Erev Pesach, he was busy with updates on chassidim hospitalized due to the virus and didn’t answer most of the nichum aveilim calls he received.

The Rebbe is expected to undergo a catherization of his heart at 8 p.m. There are minyanim gathering together in every Sanzer community in Israel and abroad to say Tehillim and learn Torah for the Rebbe’s refuah sheleimah.

The public is asked to daven for the Rebbe: Tzvi Elimelech ben Chaya Nechama l’refuah sheleimah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

