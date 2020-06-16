J-m Student Infects 5 Family Members Including Bubby, Her Mother Ends Up In ICU





High-school student Avital Kushner attends the Hebrew Gymnasium high school in the Rechavia neighborhood of Jerusalem, the epicenter of the outbreak of new virus cases in schools that began in May.

It’s easy to forget that the students or teachers who tested positive for the virus – currently totaling 529 cases – often ended up infecting others, especially family members.

After Avital was diagnosed, five other members of her family contracted the virus from her, including her grandmother, parents and siblings. All of them experienced only mild symptoms except her mother, Tanya, who is currently hospitalized in Sha’arei Tzedek Hospital.

“I never thought I would have complications,” Tanya, age 44 and a mother of four, said in an interview with Ynet on Monday.

Tanya said that one of the five members of her family who caught the virus from her daughter was her mother-in-law, who lives with them. “My husband and mother-in-law only had light symptoms, a fever for one day. My sons had fever and headaches. I, of course took care of everyone and I was infected last.”

“Ten days ago, my fever began to rise and rise. I tried dealing with it at home for three days but then I couldn’t do it anymore so I called Magen David Adom and was brought to Sha’arei Tzedek.”

“I have a double lung infection and fluid in my lungs. After two days in the coronavirus unit I deteriorated. They were nervous that the regular oxygen wasn’t enough and they transferred me to the ICU. For two days I was on the verge of being ventilated.”

Fortunately, Tanya’s condition began to improve and she was eventually transferred back to a regular coronavirus ward.

Tanya wanted to warn people who aren’t taking the risk of catching the virus seriously that getting seriously ill from it can happen to anyone.

She added that being on oxygen was extremely uncomfortable and not something she would ever want to experience again.

