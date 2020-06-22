Bnei Brak Passes Tel Aviv With Number of Actively Sick Residents With Covid-19





Newly appointed Director of the Health Ministry, Professor Chezi Levy, held a briefing regarding the status of the Covid-19 Coronavirus outbreak and revealed that Bnei Brak has surpassed Tel Aviv in the number of newly diagnosed Covid-19 patients.

“We are very worried about the high number of daily diagnoses,” Levy said. “The statistics reveal that the spread of the virus is present in many communities. We need to raise the level of enforcement of Health Ministry regulations in order to bring down the rate of infection.”

Levy added: “There is no better preventative measure than wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and maintaining a high level of hygiene.”

Levy added: “The infection was spread in previous months by many people coming back from abroad. Now, that is no longer the case. The spread of the virus is within the communities themselves. This is presenting us with a huge challenge to halt the chain of infection and perform proper epidemiological investigations.”

Over the past three days, 67 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Bnei Brak and 57 in Tel Aviv. Yerushalayim, with a population about double of Tel Aviv and over four times over Bnei Brak, has the highest number of cases, with 72 new cases in the past three days.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








