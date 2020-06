Please be Mispalel for Rebbitzen Raichel Berenbaum who is in need of Rachmei Shomayim.

Rebbitzen Berenbaum is the wife of the late Mirrer Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Berenbaum ZATZAL.

Her name for Tehillim is Raichel bas Leah (רייכעל בת לאה).

