“2nd Wave” In Chareidi Areas In Israel, New Outbreak In Tiveria





The data on coronavirus cases published on Tuesday is worrying for Chareidi communities in Israel, which are leading the country in the number of new virus cases in the past week.

Bnei Brak had the highest number of new coronavirus cases in Israel in the past week, with 148 cases. For comparison, there were 138 new cases in the past week in Tel Aviv, which has double the population.

Netanya had 79 new cases, most of them in Chareidi neighborhoods and in Petach Tikvah there were 51 new cases, also mostly in Chareidi neighborhoods.

Elad had 43 new cases in the past week. There has also been an outbreak in the past week in Tiveria, with 34 new cases, all in the Chareidi neighborhoods of the city.

The IDF’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center stated that “due to the new outbreak of the coronavirus in Tiveria in recent days, an analysis was carried out on the morbidity data in the city.”

“An epidemiological investigation shows that out of the cases of which the source is known, 52% were infected at Kollelim and 48% at home. It’s possible that the initial infection occurred around Shavuos and stemmed from Netanya.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







