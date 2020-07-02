A “Bloody” Protest: Trump Square Fountain In Petach Tikva Dyed Red





Residents of Petach Tikva began their week with a disturbing sight – the fountain at the “Trump Square” in their city was gushing “blood” after having been vandalized with red dye overnight as a sign of protest against the annexation of Judea and Samaria.

The fountain had also been defaced with red graffiti stating: “The annexation will cost us in blood.”

The fountain in Petach Tikvah was inaugurated last July in honor of President Trump moving the US embassy to Jerusalem shortly after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city.

One of the activists involved in the “protest” told Channel 12 News: “Annexation will lead to a security and economic disaster…there are steps that cannot be taken back. We’ll never forget our fear due to the terror attacks of our childhood.”

In the video below, Petach Tikvah municipality workers are seen cleaning the square.

עובדי עיריית פתח תקווה מנקים כעת את כיכר "דונלנד טראמפ", לאחר שארגון שמאל צבע את המים במזרקה שבכיכר בצבע אדום, וריסס כתובות בגנות תוכנית החלת הריבונות ביהודה ושומרון.

