Where Have Israelis With COVID-19 Been? Buses At Top Of List





In light of the increasing rise of coronavirus cases in Israel, Channel 12 News conducted an investigation to clarify which public places confirmed coronavirus carriers frequented before they were diagnosed, based on data from the epidemiological investigations conducted by the health ministry.

Buses were on top of the list. In the past week, 137 confirmed virus carriers were on public buses throughout Israel. For example, four virus carriers traveled on the #3 Egged bus in Netanya in the past week and five virus carriers were on the intercity #619 bus which travels from Ramat HaSharon to Netanya in the past week.

Supermarkets were second on the list, with 86 confirmed carriers visiting supermarkets in the past week. Other food outlets also had a large number of virus carrier visits, with 58 confirmed carriers visiting restaurants, cafés, fast food chains and bakeries in the past week.

Next on the list were malls and shopping centers, with 39 confirmed carriers visiting shopping areas in the past week.

Lower down on the list were shuls (24 virus carriers in the past week), health clinics (22), event halls (21), and gyms and swimming pools (15).

Beaches, which drew large crowds this past week, only had one known visit by a coronavirus carrier in the past week, at a beach in Herzliya.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








