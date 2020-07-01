Israel’s Health Ministry Wants To Declare Dozens Of “Red Zones”





The Health Ministry is pushing for dozens of additional cities and communities to be placed in lockdown in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday night.

The cities of Dimona, Kiryat Gat, Ashdod and Ramle are reportedly on the list for potential lockdowns. If the infection rate in Beitar Illit doesn’t decrease in the coming days it will also reportedly be placed into lockdown as well as the city of Bnei Brak.

The potential lockdowns will be stricter than the partial lockdowns imposed in Elad and Kiryat Sanz in Tiveria, which have already been lifted, and in Bat Yam and some areas of Ashdod.

Those areas were declared as “restricted zones” and large gatherings were banned but residents were allowed to leave the areas for permitted purposes, such as work. The new lockdowns will not allow residents to leave for work or school.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







