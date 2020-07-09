From 55% to 27%: Percentage of Chareidi Patients Drops By 2nd Wave





The number of active coronavirus cases in Israel has surged by 500% in one month, from 2,055 cases on June 7 to 12,306 on July 7, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

Israel’s increase of weekly infections is one of the highest in the world and is lower only than Switzerland, Serbia, Australia and the Czech Republic.

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed throughout Israel in 262 cities, towns and communities. According to the report the second wave has hit the Arab sector much harder than the first wave, with the worst outbreak in Kfar Qasim, a city about 12 miles east of Tel Aviv.

While the infection rate in Chareidi areas is high as well, the report says that the second wave has halved the percentage of Chareidi patients, from 55% in the first wave to 27% in the second wave.

That said, there has been a significant increase in active cases over the past month in the cities of Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, Elad and the Chareidi neighborhoods of Ashdod and Tiveria.

The report found that Israelis abandoned health ministry regulations en masse when restaurants opened on May 20.

Compliance increased in June following an address by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and even more so after the fine for not wearing a mask was increased on June 22.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







